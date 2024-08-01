Between 50 and 60% of prime cattle currently meet the qualifying criteria for the ‘Irish Grass Fed Beef’ Protected Geographical Indication (PGI), according to Bord Bia.

The European Commission awarded Irish grass fed beef all-island PGI status in November, which Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue said will help differentiate Irish beef’s premium position in key markets.

Bord Bia told Agriland that the number of qualifying cattle can vary by region, the time of year and the processing site.

“We are confident that the number of qualifying farms and cattle will increase to meet increasing market demand,” a spokesperson added.

Irish Grass Fed Beef

Only carcasses from certain higher-grade beef animals are eligible to be classified as Irish Grass Fed Beef as follows:

Steers and heifers aged up to 36 months with conformation better than O- and fat score between 2+ and 4+;

Beef cows of up to 120 months with conformation better than O+ and with fat score between 2+ and 5.

The cattle must derive at least 90% of their feed intake from grass. This is primarily grazed grass, with winter feeding of silage and hay.

The cattle must spend a minimum of 220 days per year throughout their lifetime grazing pasture.

The Irish grass fed beef PGI specification makes allowance for exceptional circumstances such as the impact of recent poor weather.

A tolerance of up to 40 days is allowed due to exceptional circumstances, defined as: where weather, soil type, animal welfare considerations or other environmental conditions are impeding factors.

“Farmers who have had to extend the housing period due to the exceptional weather circumstances over the last year will be accommodated under this clause and cattle can still qualify,” a Bord Bia spokesperson told Agriland.

Bord Bia

Irish grass fed beef with PGI status appeared for the first time on the shelves of 170 Esselunga supermarkets Italy in March.

Initially, the Irish grass fed PGI product was launched on one product/cut. However, Bord Bia said that on the basis of strong sales performance there are plans to extend the range over the coming months.

Bord Bia told Agriland that it could not provide details of the volume and value of Irish grass fed beef which had been sold to date as this data “is commercially sensitive”. Irish grass fed beef with PGI status on supermarket shelves in Italy. Source: Bord Bia

“Currently, three processors have applications for PGI approval of their facilities within the scope of their food processor scheme audits.

“There are currently 12 plants that have either been approved or will be audited by the end of August,” a Bord Bia spokesperson said.

Bord Bia has embarked on a series of advertising campaigns promoting Irish grass fed beef PGI across in France, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland in recent months.

The campaign targeted senior decision makers in selected retailers and wholesalers supplying fine dining and casual dining restaurants

Over 550 billboards were also used to advertise the product to over 4 million consumers in Milan and Florence, along with TV advertising which reached a further 2.6 million people.

A programme of buyer visits in partnership with Irish processors is also being rolled out over the summer months.

Bord Bia said that it is working with processors to target individual customers mainly in Europe but also international markets where the PGI can build or support higher value business.

Bord Bia said that the workings of the PGI monitoring group is still in discussion, and an update is expected “in the coming weeks”.