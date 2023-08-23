Aurivo Co-Operative has announced its 2023 annual charity partner as the Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI).

Over the next 12 months, Aurivo employees will organise fundraising events for the charity, with Aurivo matching all funds raised by these efforts.

This year, Aurivo is targeting €40,000 worth of donations for the charity, which provides dementia-specific services and supports in communities across Ireland, and advocates for those living with dementia, and their families and carers.

Charity partner

The Aurivo Charity of the Year partnership was introduced in 2007 to support charities throughout Ireland and to raise funds to support the continuation of essential services.

Advertisement

Over the years, Aurivo has partnered with 16 charity organisations, including Make a Wish, Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind and Irish Wheelchair Association, raising more than €580,000.

Over 650 Aurivo employees across 34 stores, four livestock marts, production plants and headquarters have all been involved in the initiative.

This year’s fundraising efforts will include stationary bike cycles, 5km walks or runs, golf classics, raffles, and coffee mornings.

Commenting on the announcement, Donal Tierney, chief executive of Aurivo, said: “The Alzheimer Society of Ireland is a non-profit organisation that is instrumental in providing care and support services to those affected by dementia in Ireland.

“With some 64,000 people in Ireland living with dementia, and 11,000 new cases identified each year, the Alzheimer Society of Ireland plays a role in almost every community in Ireland.

“We hope that our fundraising efforts will help them to continue their excellent work in empowering and championing the rights of people living with dementia and enabling their communities to provide the quality care and services that they deserve,” he said.

Advertisement

Mairead Dillon, head of fundraising at the Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI) said that the organisation is “thrilled” to welcome Aurivo as its new charity partner.

“Their commitment to supporting the ASI will allow us to create a greater impact and bring positive change to people living with dementia and their families in Ireland.

“With every step we take in collaboration, we amplify the power of compassion and generosity, multiplying the difference we can make,” she said.