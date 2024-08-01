The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has invested more than €50 million in “nature protection and restoration projects” over the past 18 months, according to the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage today (Thursday, August 1) .

Minister Darragh O’Brien also highlighted that more than five million people have visited NPWS national parks and nature reserves over the past 18 months as he launched – together with the Minister for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform – a new review today of the NPWS.

Minister O’Brien said he wanted to pay tribute to the NPWS team for “significant progress” made over the last 18 months.

At the end of June 2024, there were 548 permanent staff working in NPWS which represented an increase of 57% from 349 in 2020.

“Key achievements include the establishment of two new national parks (Páirc Náisiúnta na Mara, Ciarraí and Brú na Bóinne National Park) the designation of the largest Special Area of Conservation in the history of the State, and increasing marine designations to protect our seabirds.

“I was delighted to secure additional Government funding for the agency and it is now at almost €100 million per annum,” the minister added.

He also acknowledged the “partners and landowners who work with NPWS”.

Minister O’Brien said: “The landowners are nature’s first responders.

“Their insights cooperation, commitment and willingness to collaborate are crucial to the success of the work.

NPWS

The NPWS is an executive agency within the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, with primary responsibility for nature conservation, wildlife protection.

The report published today outlines that NPWS managed 25 “strategic, high nature value land acquisitions”, totaling 1,192 hectares, including Brú na Bóinne National Park and Páirc Náisiúnta na Mara, Ciarraí and processed 13,827 planning referrals in the 18 months under review.

The agency is also the the regulator of the Enhanced Decommissioning, Rehabilitation, and Restoration Scheme (EDRRS) which has committed to carrying out enhanced peatland decommissioning, rehabilitation and restoration measures on an estimated 33,000 hectares in over 80 Bord na Móna bogs.

By June 2024, in its role as regulator, NPWS had approved, 60 Enhanced Rehabilitation

Bog Plans and rehabilitation work on 23,000 hectares of peatland at a forecast cost of over €36.5 million.

However the Minister for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, has warned that the publication of the ‘NPWS in Review – 2023 – 2024’ today comes at a “critical time” for the agency.

Minister Noonan said: “This report provides a snapshot of developments that will enable that renewal to take root.

“The agency has expanded its capacity through additional staff, secured new investment for nature conservation, and strengthened its engagement with farming communities and landowners.

“Most importantly, the public has really responded to the NPWS’s message to protect nature at a time when nature needs us most.”