Senator Tim Lombard has pledged to “continue fighting” for farmers following his selection by Fine Gael to stand in the next general election.

Senator Lombard and Councillor Noel O’Donovan will both represent Fine Gael in the Cork south-west constituency.

Fine Gael has now selected 28 general election candidates in 17 constituencies.

Senator Lombard said he is delighted to have been selected to stand for the Dáil in the next general election.

“With 21 years of political experience and having served as a senator since 2016, I believe I have the experience, knowledge, and enthusiasm to represent the people of Cork south-west as their TD.

“I have consistently advocated for the people of Cork south-west on farming and sustainable agriculture, and I promise to continue fighting for the farming community on nitrates derogation, VAT refunds for farmers, the fodder crisis, and ash dieback,” Senator Lombard added.

He said he also intends to continue his advocacy for special education and the provision of services for adults and children with learning differences across the constituency.

Meanwhile Cllr. O’Donovan has said he is also committed to “bringing a fresh perspective to address the issues facing our local community”.

“I will be a strong advocate for our indigenous industries of farming and fishing, supporting local businesses, and continuing our progress on housing, especially advocating for first time buyers.

“As a former member of An Garda Siochana, I promise to work with families and communities across Cork south-west to address the challenges of anti-social behaviour and will prioritise law and order,” he added.

Earlier this week the Fine Gael TD Michael Ring said that he will not contest the next general election, after “much consideration and reflection”.

The Mayo TD, who has frequently highlighted rural and farm issues during his time in the Dáil, was first elected as a public representative for Westport Town Council in 1979 and has served as a TD since 1994.