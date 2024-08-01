A founding member of Kenmare Co-Op Mart in Co. Kerry, Daniel Arthur O’Connor passed away this week (Tuesday, July 30) in his 92nd year.

O’Connor was heavily involved in the establishment of Kenmare Co-Op Mart, and served as treasurer for a number of years.

While the mart first opened in 1996, O’Connor was already serving for some years on the committee that was set up in order to establish the mart.

This is according to independent councillor and manager of Kenmare Co-Op Mart, Dan McCarthy, who also offered his “sincere condolences” to O’Connor’s wife Sheila, his sons Kevin and Dan, and his daughters Elaine and Denise.

McCarthy explained that O’Connor retired from the committee just three years ago, and his son Kevin then took over this position.

“He was the man that encouraged me to take the job as the manager here. I wouldn’t have been the manager here only for him. He was the man that inspired me to take it on,” McCarthy said.

O’Connor “put his time and effort” into setting up the mart in 1996, the mart manager explained.

While O’Connor was also a sheep and suckler farmer, McCarthy described him as a “mighty” GAA follower, who served as president of Templenoe GAA Club.

In a social media post, Templenoe GAA Club described O’Connor as “a true stalwart of the club and a GAA Gael to the core.

Deputy Michael Healy Rae said: “To all the O’Connor family, I’m very sorry for your great loss at this sad time. May the late Arthur rest in peace.”

Irish hotelier and television personality Francis Brennan said: “Arthur was a gentleman of the highest honor and was very kind to one and all especially to me when I came to Kenmare in the late 70’s. May he rest in eternal peace.”