The national bovine genotyping programme is set to be re-opened for new applicants, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine has confirmed.

This extension to the scheme that first opened in May aims to build on the over 10,600 participating herds and over 1.3 million animals genotyped to-date since the programme’s launch.

Minister Charlie McConalogue today (Friday, August 2) announced the re-opening of Ireland’s national bovine genotyping programme for new applicants.

These application screens will go live on the the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) website on Tuesday, August 6 at 2:00p.m.

Minister McConalogue said: “I am delighted to be extending this world-first initiative to more Irish farmers.

“The response to the programme has been very encouraging to date and by increasing participation, we are taking another significant step towards reaching my ambition of genotyping the entire national bovine herd.

“The re-opening of the programme, which is open to both beef and dairy herd owners, is aimed at maximising the number of animals genotyped under the current cost-sharing model between the department, industry, and farmers.

“The genotyping programme is already facilitating the delivery of tangible benefits in terms of breeding decisions, which will have a knock-on benefit for climate action, animal health and productivity at farm level.

“Genotyped weanlings and store cattle that are being traded through marts have their commercial beef value (CBV) displayed on mart screens.

“CBV is critical for rearers in purchasing animals and dairy farmers to receive feedback on breeding decisions. We have seen the influence of the CBV around the ring in recent months” the minister added.

The Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) will continue to administer the programme.

Commenting on the announcement Sean Coughlan, chief executive officer of ICBF welcomed the extension.

Coughlan said: “ICBF welcomes the opportunity to bring more herds into the National Genotyping Programme.

“This builds on the excellent momentum gained over the course of the programme so far and will provide more Irish farmers with the tools to make informed, data driven decisions on farm,” Coughlan said.

In 2023, over 700,000 breeding animals, from both dairy and beef herds, were genotyped.

In 2024 to-date, over 628,000 calves have been genotyped.