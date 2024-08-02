A 15-month-old Simmental bull carried the day in the beef showing classes at Clogher Valley Show 2024 in Co. Tyrone.

The young sire was bred and exhibited by the Hazleton family, from Dungannon in Co. Tyrone.

The inter-breed beef classes at Clogher were jointly adjudicated on by husband and wife team, Stephen and Helen O’ Kane. The inter-breed beef champion at Clogher Valley Show 2024

Helen described the young sire of the future as an almost perfect example of the Simmental breed.

“The bull caught my eye as soon as he entered the ring. He is a super animal,” she said.

The beef inter-breed reserve went to the Crawford family from Co. Fermanagh, with their eye catching Limousin heifer: Rathkeeland Tendresse.

Adding to her attraction, is the fact that she is in calf.

Tendresse has been catching the eye of judges for the past two years. The heifer had a tremendous career as a calf and has carried this momentum into 2024 with excellent performances at the likes of Balmoral and Lurgan and Limavady Shows.

The sheep inter-breed championship at Clogher was won by a truly exceptional Suffolk shearling ewe, exhibited by Jason Watson from Rasharkin in Co. Antrim.

Brian Clark, from Ayrshire in Scotland, judged the class. He described his champion as a very balanced young animal, adding:

“The shearling caught my eye as soon as she entered the ring. But the young ewe was up against some very stiff competition.

“The overall standard of the sheep entered for Clogher Valley 2024 was tremendous.”

This year’s Clogher Valley Show was characterised by two very complimentary trends: the quality of livestock competing in the various classes and the myriad young people also stepping out in the show rings.

In fact, the number of competitors taking part in the beef young handlers’ class was such that the actual show ring had to be expanded in order to cater for everyone involved

There was a similar infusion of youth featuring in both the dairy and sheep competitions.

This was a point picked up by dairy inter-breed judge, Mark Logan. Referring to the success of the 2024 show season as a whole, he confirmed the significant numbers of young people now actively breeding cattle and sheep throughout Northern Ireland, adding:

“All of this enthusiasm is now being reflected in the show rings. It’s a trend that bodes well for the future of pedigree livestock breeding in this part of the world.”

Meanwhile, Co. Tyrone Holstein breeder Jason Booth was enjoying a day to remember at Clogher Valley Show 2024.

The inter-breed dairy champion at Clogher Valley Show 2024

He won both the dairy inter-breed championship and reserve without two outstanding black and white cows.

The champion, Beechview Hurrican Primrose, calved for the third time last January.

“She is due to calve again in Decmeber and is projected to give 12,000L of milk during her current lactation,” Booth said.

Logan described his champion as a tremendous example of the Holstein breed, adding:

“She has great character, exceptional ring presence and an excellent mammary system,” he said.