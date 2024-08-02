Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for heavy rainfall in several counties over the August bank holiday weekend.

The national forecast said there will be heavy rain along with strong and gusty southerly winds in Clare; Galway; Kerry and Mayo from 8:00p.m on Sunday (August 4).

The conditions will lead to potential localised flooding, damage to temporary structures, difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility.

The weather warning is currently due to remain in place until midday on bank holiday Monday (August 5).

Met Éireann

Met Éireann has also issued a Status Yellow advisory for potato blight which will be in place over the coming days.

Weather conditions conductive to the spread of potato blight will affect coastal counties in the west and southwest of the country until this evening.

From Sunday night to Tuesday afternoon, these conditions favourable to blight will affect much of the country.

Met Éireann has said that the weather will become more unsettled over the coming week.

Rainfall amounts are expected to range from 20mm in the southeast to 75mm in the northwest, which is between 120% and 210% of average across the country.

It will become noticeable cooler for the weekend and early next week. Overall, mean air temperatures will be around average and mean soil temperatures will continue above normal.

Drying conditions and spraying opportunities will become poor or intermittent from Friday onwards in the unsettled weather.

Soil moisture deficits (SMDs) will decrease for all soil types due to the intermittent rain in the coming days and some soils in the northwest may become saturated or possibly waterlogged.