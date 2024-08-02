The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) has appointed Joe Reynolds as the new chairperson of the charity’s board of trustees, with immediate effect.

Reynolds will work closely with other board trustees and senior management to ensure that the organisation adheres to all its governance and transparency obligations throughout its operations.

He brings 18 years of experience working with large national and international institutions across various sectors to his new role.

“My aim is that this diverse expertise will be instrumental in driving the growth of the ISPCA and enhancing our mission to improve animal welfare standards across Ireland,” he said.

Reynolds said that he is “honoured and privileged” to take on the role of chair of the ISPCA.

“My journey has equipped me with a robust skill set including strategic planning, stakeholder engagement, and organisational development.

“I am committed to leveraging these skills to foster innovation, enhance our outreach, and build stronger partnerships, that will support our vital work and I will work with all stakeholders in the organisation,” he said.

Reynolds is married with a son and the family is completed by three dogs.

“My passion for animals and their well-being, combined with my professional experience, positions me well to lead this organisation towards a brighter future for all animals in Ireland.

“Together with our dedicated team, supporters, and the community, I am excited to embark on this journey to make a lasting, positive impact on animal welfare in our country,” he said.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr. Cyril Sullivan, ISPCA chief executive officer said, that the charity is looking forward to welcoming Joe Reynolds to the team.

“Joe’s vision and leadership will be instrumental in guiding the ISPCA towards achieving our objectives, set out in our Strategic Framework 2023 – 2027.

“ISPCA trustees play a vital role ensuring we meet our objectives, providing guidance, and leadership to support our mission in preventing animal abuse, and to ensure that animals in Ireland enjoy a good quality of life,” he said.

The ISPCA is the largest animal welfare organisation in Ireland and operates three rescue and rehabilitation centres.

With nine fully trained inspectors, the society investigates animal cruelty in 16 counties in Ireland and works with several affiliated member societies nationwide.