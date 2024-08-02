The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a recall notice for several batches of spinach leaves due to the presence of listeria monocytogenes

The authority said that McCormack Family Farms is recalling certain batches of spinach leaves and recall notices will be displayed at point-of-sale.

The recall applies to McCormack Family Farms Spinach Leaves and McCormack Family Farms Baby Leaves Spinach in packs ranging from 60g to 500g with expiry dates from July 29 until August 8.

It also covers Supervalu Spinach Unwashed 250g packs and Fresh Choice Market Spinach 100g packs.

Spinach

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale.

The FSAI advised consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batches.

Symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes infection can include mild flu-like symptoms, or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications.

The FSAI said that some people are more vulnerable to Listeria monocytogenes infections, including pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly.

The incubation period, which is the time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing, is on average 3 weeks but can range between 3 and 70 days.

FSAI

Meanwhile, a producer of duck eggs has recalled batches of duck eggs this week due to the possible presence of salmonella.

Slaney Farm issued the recall of all pack sizes of all batches with best before dates of, or before, August 21.

The FSAI has requested retailers – including market stalls and online retailers – to remove the implicated batches of the duck eggs from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale.

Caterers, restaurants and cafes are requested to cease using the implicated batches immediately.

Wholesalers are requested to withdraw and recall the implicated batches from their customers and instruct them to display recall notices at point-of-sale.

Consumers are being advised not to eat the implicated batches.

People infected with salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between 6 and 72 hours.