Moore Park in Co. Cork recorded the highest temperature in July when the mercury hit 24.1°C on the last day of the month, according to new data from Met Éireann.

By comparison, the month’s lowest air temperature was recorded on July 8 at Mount Dillon, Co. Roscommon with a value 4.7 °, while the lowest grass minimum of -0.1 ° was reported at Mullingar, Co Westmeath on July 5.

The Climate Statement for July 2024 shows that there was an average temperature of almost 14.8° last month, which is 0.6° below the 1981-2010 long term average (LTA).

All weather stations reported mean air temperatures below their LTA for the month, it was coolest in the northwest.

Mean temperatures for the month ranged from 13.4° at Knock Airport to 15.3° at both Shannon Airport and Phoenix Park in Dublin.

The national meteorological service said that five stations had their coldest July since 2015 and 15 stations had their lowest mean minimum for July since 2015. Source: Met Éireann

The report also shows that rainfall was reported to be below average in most parts of the country during July, it was wettest in the northwest.

Provisional gridded rainfall data for Ireland suggests July 2024 saw 78% (65.1 mm) of its 1981-2010 LTA rainfall.

July 2023 was the wettest July on record with 225% (187.0 mm) of its 1981-2010 LTA rainfall.

Nearly all rainfall totals were below their LTA last month, ranging from 37.9mm (67% of its LTA) at Dublin Airpor to 97.3mm at Knock Airport (102% of its LTA).

The highest daily rainfall total was 16.6mm at Johnstown Castle, Co. Wexford on July 9.

The number of wet days with 1mm or more of rainfall ranged from 10 days at Roche’s Point, Co. Cork to 18 days at Knock Airport, Co Mayo.

The highest number of daily sunshine hours recorded in July was 15.3 hours at Dublin Airport on July 8.

The month’s highest gust was reported at Finner, Co. Donegal on July 3 with 85 km/h.