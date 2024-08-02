Pat Murphy is currently driving a vintage tractor from Malin Head to Mizen Head to raise funds for Concern Worldwide.

He began his journey yesterday (Thursday, August 1) at Malin Head, the most northerly point of mainland Ireland on the Inishowen peninsula in Co. Donegal.

Murphy is set to complete the drive along the Wild Atlantic Way on a route that is 2,800km in length. At the start of his journey at Malin Head Source: Pat Murphy

A teacher and father of four from Corofin, Galway, Murphy will brave the elements in his 1962 David Brown 850, which can only reach a maximum speed of 24kph.

Murphy has estimated it will take two weeks to reach Mizen Head in Co. Cork.

The aim is to complete eight hours of driving on the vintage tractor each day.

The 62 year old David Brown that has been fully restored has no power steering or cabin.

“If it rains, I’ll be just going through it,” Murphy said.

“There is no suspension either and not a lot of comfort so I will have an extra cushion on the seat, which will make a huge difference.

“I will also be wearing a lot of factor 50 and a sombrero hat to protect me from the sun and it can actually get very cool in an open top tractor so I have a heavy coat with me too.”

The first day of driving got underway for Murphy at at Malin Head at 3:15p.m, and he reached Ramelton, Co. Donegal that evening after a total of five hours of driving.

Following this drive, Murphy posed on social media to his followers that “all went well”.

Murphy will be accompanied by his friend Tony Harrison from Ballina in Mayo who will be driving a camper van where he will sleep each night.

Another friend, Brendan Joyce, transported Murphy’s tractor from Corofin, where he grew up, to Malin Head and will collect it when they reach Mizen Head.

Details of the fundraising page on the back of the David Brown 850 tractor Source: Pat Murphy

Murphy explained that he has previously worked with Concern in Rwanda from 1995 to 1996, and he said he “really values the work that they do”.

Specifically, Murphy is aiming to raise money as he said “the people in Gaza really need our help” and that he “would like to raise as much funds as possible” for Concern Worldwide.

Murphy said they plan to drive for eight hours each day and to take 15 minute breaks every two hours. He said they are looking forward to driving through the many towns and villages that dot the Wild Atlantic Way.

With over 80 donations, there has been €3,415 raised of a €5,000 goal after just four days of the ‘Malin to Mizen – Charity Tractor Run for Concern’ Gofundme page being active.

The journey in Murphy’s David Brown 850 tractor will see him travelling south through counties Leitrim, Sligo, Mayo, Galway, Clare, Limerick and Kerry, and ending in Cork.

West Cork David Brown Tractors have said it will hopefully catch up with Pat on the west Cork leg of his journey.