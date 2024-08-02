Over €1.46 million in Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3) payments have been issued by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) this week.

The total amount of TAMS 3 payments issued to date now stands at €7.66 million. A total of 857 payments have been made, while 2,172 payment applications have been submitted.

TAMS 3 payments accounted for the vast majority of outstanding scheme payments issued by the DAFM this week at a total of €2.10 million, latest data published today (Friday, August 2), show.

The number of approvals issued under TAMS 3 now stands at 15,630, compared to 56,676 approvals under TAMS 2. A further €222,356 have been issued this week under TAMS 2, bringing the total issued to €458.21 million.

Payments

Latest payments data show that an additional €430 have been paid out by the DAFM under the Fodder Support Scheme 2023 (FSS). A total of 70,653 farmers have now received over €52.48 million under the FSS.

Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) payments worth €77,000 have also been issued this week, bringing the total amount of 2023 payments received by 3,913 farmers to €47.7 million.

An additional €2,000 was paid out under the Green, Low-carbon, Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS), which was replaced by the Agri Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) under the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

The DAFM also issued €23,532 in outstanding payments under the 2023 Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) and Areas of Specific Constraint (ACS) this week. In total, 99,710 farmers have now received over €249.85 million.

A further €134,293 was paid out to farmers under the 2023 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and the Complimentary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS) this week.

A total of €845 million has been paid out to date under the 2023 BISS and CRISS. This includes €37.6 million under the 2023 Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers and €4.6 million under the 2023 National Reserve.