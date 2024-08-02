It was a mixed bag at the sale of the collection of tractors and machinery belonging to Phil Breen held recently at Cashel, Co. Tipperary, with a strong demand for the well preserved and familiar fare, while less common marques tended to drop away in value.

Of the expected three big ticket items, the Ford TW20 went under the hammer for €8,000, the Muir Hill 121 for €15,000, while bidding on the White Field Boss reached the high 20s, yet failed to attract the desired closing figure. This nicely-kept MF65 went for €9,000

Perennial populars such as Fords and Fergusons of various ages and guises fared better. A working Super Dexta with front end loader attracted €4,800, while a tidy MF65 reached €9,200 before the hammer fell.

Quality counts

It was the MF65 which best represented the overall sentiment of the market. The tractor is a known model in good working order, had been restored some years ago and been kept well since, it was a safe buy.

The same applied to the International 574, which shone like a jewel from amongst the tractors that still awaited restoration.

This made €7,000 which, given its condition and ability to continue working, was the least that could be expected for it.

Standing against it however, was that internationals of this era do not enjoy the fan base of the big three despite being good solid tractors, and 67hp may drive a topper or tedder but the productivity is not going to be outstanding. A Vendeuvre B2B made €2,800 despite being a little known name in Ireland

Yet other continentals did better, a Vendeuvre B2B found a home at €2,800 and a rare Munktells BM2 fetched €9000.

Porsche was another name that sold well, €9,000 being found for a restored twin Cylinder AP22 while the same model, but unrestored and with a Allgaier badge, made only €3,000, despite it appearing to be in good shape.

Highs and lows at Breen auction

Meanwhile, those marques that were not quite so well known or catered for in Ireland fared less well.

There was not a great appetite for the vintage examples of the brand, with two or three failing to leave the field at all.

The star of the show turned out not to be a tractor at all, but a Hornsby & Sons open crank engine that runs perfectly and was one of Phil Breen’s favourites in his collection.

It made €15,400 while similar model, but in a less perfect condition brought €10,000 to the table. This Ruston and Hornsby engine made €15,400 on the day

Overall, Howard Pugh, of H.J. Pugh & Co, was pleased with the results noting that there will always be a variation but it was, generally speaking, a good result for Phil Breen.

All prices quoted are those when the hammer fell and do not include commission, fees or taxes.