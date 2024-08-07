Domestic milk intake by milk processors and co-ops was estimated at 1.03 billion litres in June 2024, a decrease of 13.3 million litres when compared with June 2023, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) published today (Wednesday, August 7).

This represents a drop of 25.4 million litres or 4.4% when compared with the same month in 2022.

Fat content for June 2024 was 4.01%, up from 3.98% in June 2023. Protein content went up marginally from 3.39% to 3.42% in the 12 months to June 2024.

Butter production rose from 30,600t in June 2023 to 31,400t in June 2024, an increase of 800t.

Skimmed milk powder production was down by 1,700t, from 20,200t in June 2023 to 18,600t in June 2024.

Senior statistician in the agriculture section of the CSO, Sam Scriven said: “The figures released today show that domestic milk intake by milk processors and co-ops in June 2024 fell marginally compared with the same month in 2023.”

Domestic milk

The milk statistics produced by the CSO are based on a monthly survey of approximately 31 dairy processors and supplier co-ops throughout the country and was first introduced in the seventies.

The statistics suggest that domestic milk intake has fallen each month since the beginning of 2024 compared to corresponding volumes for the same month in 2023. Image source: CSO

For the period January to June 2024, domestic milk intake was estimated at 4.35 billion litres, a decline of 242.6 million litres or 5.3% when compared with the same period in 2023.

Domestic milk intake was down by 284.8 million litres when compared with January to June 2022.