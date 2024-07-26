The number of cattle slaughtered in Ireland rose by just 0.6% in the first six months of 2024 when compared to corresponding figures for the same timeframe in 2023, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Cattle slaughterings from January to June were estimated to be more than 917,000 head, which represented an increase of more than 5,000 head when compared with the same period in 2023.

However the CSO figures, published today (Friday, July 26) also show that from January to June of this there was a drop in both sheep and pig slaughterings.

Sheep slaughterings fell by a significant 150,000 head to nearly 1.4 million head when compared with the same six months in 2023.

Meanwhile pig slaughterings were estimated to be 1.6 million head for January to June 2024 – down almost 24,000 head on the same period in 2023. January to June 2024 slaughterings Source: CSO

CSO

The latest CSO statistics are based on figures from slaughterings at both meat establishments approved by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) and slaughterhouses and meat plants approved by Local Authorities.

Although cattle slaughterings very slightly increased in the first six months of this year specific monthly statistics for June show that the number of cattle slaughtered fell compared to the same month last year.

Monthly slaughterings 2023-2024 Source: CSO

Mairead Griffin, statistician with the CSO, said: “Cattle slaughterings decreased by 13.9% to over 128,000 head in June 2024 when compared with June 2023.

“During the same period, the number of sheep slaughtered fell by 19% to approximately 223,000 head, while pig slaughterings contracted by 10.9% to over 244,000 head.”

Bord Bia

According to latest throughput figures from Bord Bia there were 32,340 cattle processed in DAFM approved plants during the week ending July 6, 2024.

This takes throughput for the year to date to 907,685 head.

Bord Bia said this represents a drop of 8,459 head or a 1% decrease on the corresponding period in 2023 when a total of 899,226 cattle were processed.

It also detailed that there have been 646,296 prime cattle processed in the first 27 weeks of 2024, which is a decline of 1% from the same period last year.

“Cow throughput has remained strong with 225,980 cows processed so far this year, a notable increase of 19,662 head (10%),” it added.