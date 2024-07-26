Fire services and gardaí attended an incident involving a fire at a commercial premises in New Inns, Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan, which happened last night (Thursday, July 25) at around 9:00p.m.

The incident is confirmed to have happened at a local agricultural business, which supplies machinery and is involved in tractor repairs.

Fine Gael councillor T.P. O’Reilly said that from driving past the premises, he could see the fire caused “extensive damage”. with a lot of the building burned down.

“It is awful for a local business. It contributed a lot to the local economy and for farmers around the area, so it’s a big upset,” Cllr. O’Reilly said.

“Hopefully it can get back on its feet again and that the workers are not affected for too long,” Cllr. O’Reilly added.

It is currently not known what caused the fire. Gardaí have confirmed there were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

Fire brigade

Separately, during what was described as a “complex incident” earlier this month, Cork City Fire Brigade rescued a bull from a trailer that overturned on a roundabout outside the city.

The incident occurred when a livestock trailer being towed by a jeep jack-knifed on a roundabout in Little Island outside Cork city.

A crew from the Anglesea Street Fire Station attended to the scene of the incident at junction 2 on the N25 westbound.

Second officer at Cork City Fire Brigade Victor Shine told Agriland that the bull, which weighed 600kg, was in a “sedate” state when it was rescued, before the bull walked from the overturned trailer to the trailer that arrived shortly after to collect it.

Shine clarified there was no obvious injuries to the bull and that it showed no signs of distress.