The National Federation of Group Water Schemes (NFGWS) has welcomed the publication of a report by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today (Friday, July 25) but is “disappointed” with the record of non-compliances.

In its latest report – ‘Drinking Water Quality in Private Group Schemes and Small Private Supplies – 2023’ – the EPA stated that one in 20 small private supplies and private group schemes failed to meet E. coli standards last year.

The agency also determined that water quality in private supplies such as private wells and group water schemes is “not as good” as public supplies

The NFGWS is the representative body for the community-owned and community-operated group water scheme sector.

The body said that although it is disappointed with the number of non-compliances reported, it is happy to see the overwhelming majority of households served by group water schemes were found to be fully compliant with drinking water quality standards in 2023.

It is also noted that the overall population affected by the E. coli failures has decreased since the last report.

Group water schemes

The NFGWS said that investment in local group water scheme infrastructure is key to improving water quality and addressing the non-compliances observed.

The Multi-annual Rural Water Programme 2024-2026 (MARWP), which was launched earlier this year, is key to addressing the infrastructural requirements in the sector, the federation added.

It said it continues to work with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and other stakeholders to overcome difficulties experienced in previous programmes, including streamlining the new funding application process to assist a group’s ability to access critical funding.

The federation stated that it is encouraged by the positive response from group water schemes across Ireland in taking action, with over 900 applications submitted under the new MARWP.

“It is clear that GWS have embraced the opportunity to improve their service to local members and funding can greatly assist group water schemes to address the vast majority of issues highlighted in today’s report,” the federation outlined in a statement.

“The drinking water regulations place a strong emphasis on water safety planning and risk assessment/management at every step in the drinking water supply chain.

“Robust infrastructural and operational systems must be in place on every group water scheme to ensure the continued supply of safe, reliable drinking water.

“The sector is well-prepared in this regard, through the implementation of the NFGWS quality assurance system, continual operational and management training, and the ever-growing efforts with drinking water source protection.”

The NFGWS said that it promotes a strategy of amalgamation and rationalisation in order to ensure the long-term sustainability of community-owned group water schemes, built on effective governance structures and professional expertise.

Examples of recent amalgamation projects in Mayo, Offaly, Limerick and Kilkenny demonstrate the potential of such an approach, according to the body.