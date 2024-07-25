Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) Martin Heydon has welcomed a decision to reinstate the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM) for this year.

Last week, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue announced a proposal that the scheme would be deferred for 2024, due to concerns over a shortage of winter fodder.

The decision came as a shock to the tillage sector and was criticised by farm organisations and several politicians, including Minister Heydon.

However, following a meeting with farm organisations today (Thursday, July 25), Minister McConalogue appears to have done a u-turn.

He has now proposed the introduction of a €175/ha payment for a straw baling measure to “run in tandem” with the SIM this year.

“Farmers can stay in the scheme and receive their payment for incorporation as normal or they can withdraw from the scheme and receive a payment for baling instead,” he said.

Commenting on the announcement, Minister Martin Heydon said:

“My opposition to the scheme’s suspension last week was due to the fact that the SIM is a well-established scheme which is very important to tillage farmers.

“Today’s agreement ensures its continuation, and the integrity of important schemes is safeguarded.”

The minister previously voiced his concern “about the level of consultation that took place with farmers and their representatives prior to this change being proposed”.

He said that since the introduction of the measure in 2021, straw chopping has become part of the annual planting and harvesting plans.

“It has allowed farmers to build organic stocks in their soil in addition to providing an important financial support.

“Today’s decision draws a line under a difficult week for tillage farmers who continue to try to save the harvest in difficult weather conditions.

“I welcome that they can do so now with clarity that the important Straw Incorporation Measure they depend on will continue,” Heydon said.

Total payments to tillage farmers participating in the Straw Incorporation Measure last year amounted to €12.3 million.