The MEP for Ireland South, Seán Kelly, is set to play a key role in any future discussions on a potential EU-Australia trade deal.

Kelly has been appointed as the chair of the European Parliament’s Delegation for Relations with Australia and New Zealand (DANZ) and said he is “committed” to advancing significant trade agreements with these countries that “promise substantial economic benefits”.

“One of my priorities will be to advance the EU-Australia trade deal, ensuring it delivers tangible benefits for both sides.

“This agreement promises significant economic benefits, reinforcing our economic partnership and enhancing the strong cultural connections we share. Talks have stalled, but hopefully we can make progress,” Kelly stated.

The proposed deal had met with resistance from both EU farmers and Australian farmers.

But, according to Kelly he intends to “lead efforts” to strengthen what he described as the longstanding ties between the EU, Australia and New Zealand.

He said in particular that from an Irish perspective there was a “shared history, cultural connections, and vibrant diaspora” and also shared that his son and grandchildren live in Australia.

In May of this year a new EU-New Zealand trade agreement came into force. The EU-New Zealand trade agreement is expected to reduce duties for EU companies, producers and farmers by €140 million per year.

At the time the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) described the trade deal as “another blow for sheep farmers”.

However Kelly has pledged “to work to ensure the EU-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement is implemented effectively, maximizing its potential to boost trade, investment, and cooperation between our regions”.

Committees

Separately the MEP for Ireland South has also been appointed to a number of positions on three of the European Parliament’s largest committees.

He will serve as a full member of the Industry, Research and Energy (ITRE) Committee and as a substitute on both the Environment (ENVI) and Foreign Affairs (AFET) Committees.

Kelly said: “The Environment Committee shapes a substantial portion of the legislation that comes before the parliament, making it one of the most active and influential committees.