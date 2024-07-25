The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has announced that cattle only nitrogen and phosphorus statements (N&P statements) for the period January 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024 are now available on the department’s online system, www.agfood.ie.

These statements are based on the current excretion rates for livestock as set out in the nitrates regulations.

Earlier this year, the department said that it informed all farmers of proposed changes regarding excretion rates of young bovines and the possibility for dairy farmers to opt-in to gain recognition for managing the crude protein in the concentrates fed to their dairy cows.

These proposed changes can only apply when the environmental assessment process for the Interim Review of the fifth Nitrates Action Programme has concluded and the nitrates regulations have been amended.

As that environmental assessment process is still ongoing, these proposed changes have not been applied to the Interim Statement at this stage, according to DAFM.

Farmers can access their statement by logging on to their agfood account and selecting N&P Statements. This system can be used by both farmers and agricultural advisors to see N&P detail.

Announcing the availability of the first interim statement for 2024, Minster for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said: “While it is not possible to implement the proposed excretion rate changes at the point, I am conscious the information presented in the interim statements will allow farmers the opportunity to check their bovine nitrates levels to the end of June based on the current rules.

“I am working closely with Minister O’Brien with a view to concluding the Interim Review of the Nitrates Action Programme as soon as possible.

“As indicated previously, subject to that process concluding and the nitrates regulations being updated, my department intends to use the updated excretion rates at year end when determining farmer compliance with nitrates limits for 2024.”

N&P

DAFM has stated that the Interim Review of the Nitrates Action Programme must be subject to the Appropriate Assessment (AA) and the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) processes including a public consultation before any of the proposed changes can be adopted.

This environmental assessment process is ongoing led by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Subject to the AA and SEA processes, including the outcome of the associated public consultation, and updating of the nitrates regulations, the proposed updated bovine excretion rates will apply at year end when determining farmer compliance with nitrates limits for 2024.

Proposed changes to bovine excretion rates:

Young bovines: Teagasc research shows the calf excretes 1kg of nitrogen in the first three months of its life, while it excretes a further 20kg of nitrogen over the remaining nine months.

Subject to the AA and the SEA processes, including the public consultation, the current annual excretion rate of 24kg of N for the 0–1-year-old animal will be updated to reflect two sub-categories – the calf aged 0-3 months (first 90 days) and cattle aged 4-12 months (remainder of the calf’s first year).

In addition, the current nutrient excretion rate of 57kg N/head/year for cattle aged 1-2 will be amended to 55kg in respect of females and 61kg in respect of males reflecting the most recent scientific work.

Managing crude protein in concentrates fed to dairy cows: Teagasc research shows the dairy cow’s nutrient excretion rate can be reduced through a reduction in the level of crude protein in concentrate feed.

Dairy farmers who declare their 2024 nutrient excretion rate band though the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF), have the option to declare their intention to feed lower crude protein concentrates to their cows in 2024.

The ICBF portal shows the reduction in the excretion rate that can be achieved by reducing the crude protein in concentrates fed to the dairy cows in each herd.

Subject to the AA and the SEA processes, including the public consultation, the intention is to recognise those farmers who opt to feed lower crude protein concentrates by using the respective lower excretion rate to calculate their holding’s stocking rate for 2024 at year end.