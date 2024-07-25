The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) has called for urgent regional efforts to combat a rise in avian influenza (bird flu) cases across the Asia-Pacific region.

After a prolonged period of minimal human infection, 13 new human cases have been reported in Cambodia, with additional cases in China and Vietnam since late 2023, the FAO said, describing recent developments as “alarming”.

The situation is “further complicated” by the emergence of a new bird flu variant, presenting new challenges for scientists, public health authorities, clinicians and communities, according to the FAO.

Globally, the highly pathogenic bird flu H5N1 virus has spread more widely geographically than ever before, reaching as far as South America and Antarctica, according to the FAO.

The virus has also begun infecting new wild and domestic animals, including scavenger species, marine mammals, carnivorous, domestic pets, mammals farmed for fur, and farmed ruminants such as dairy cattle, the FAO said.

Bird flu

The FAO appeal for urgent action follows a consultation of regional experts in Bangkok, supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

While the Greater Mekong sub-region, Indonesia and the Philippines are facing “heightened scrutiny” due to their diverse ecological landscapes and limited biosecurity measures, other regions also remain “at risk”.

The UN agricultural agency said Thailand and Myanmar have not reported outbreaks in years, however, India, Nepal and Bangladesh are currently battling bird flu outbreaks.

“The recent surge in avian influenza outbreaks is deeply concerning,” regional manager of the FAO Emergency Centre for Transboundary Animal Diseases, Kachen Wongsathapornchai said.

“Since late 2023, we have observed a rise in human cases and the virus spreading to new animal species.

“The emergence of novel A/H5N1 strains, which are more easily transmissible, increases the pandemic threat. Immediate, coordinated preventive measures are essential,” he said.

The UN agency emphasised that member nations must work together to implement comprehensive surveillance systems, including full genome sequencing, to track the novel virus’ spread and evolution.

“Building capacity for rapid diagnostics and bioinformatics is crucial for analysing virus data. Enhanced cross-sectoral data sharing is vital for a holistic approach to disease management,” the FAO said.

“Strengthening biosafety and biosecurity measures in the poultry industry is imperative, including vaccination strategies and promoting good farming practices.

“Creating awareness in health providers and the public is essential to reducing the risk of transmission from sick or dead poultry to humans, and ensuring that people with symptoms receive timely treatment,” the UN agency said.

EU

Last month, the EU’s Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) signed a contract for the supply of up to 665,000 doses of the zoonotic influenza vaccine, Seqirus.

The vaccine is intended for those most exposed to potential transfers of bird flu from birds or animals, such as poultry farm workers and veterinarians. Ireland is due to receive doses of the vaccine in the coming months.

Seqirus is the only preventive zoonotic avian influenza vaccine currently authorised in the EU. It is used on adults and protects against flu caused by H5 strains of the influenza A virus.

The European Commission said securing access to the vaccines aims to prevent the spread or potential outbreaks of bird flu in Europe, protecting citizens and livelihoods. However, the threat of bird flu to the general population “remains low”.