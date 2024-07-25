Belmullet, Co. Mayo, Glenties, Co. Donegal, and Bantry, Co Cork were the only local electoral areas (LEAs) to report higher death rates than birth rates in 2021, according to the latest census figures published by The Central Statistics Office (CSO).

In comparison to national census statistics, 60,575 births and 34,844 deaths occurred nationally, which account for a natural increase of 25,731, at a rate of 4.9%, according to the census report.

Commenting on the Frontier publication, statistician at the Life Events and Demography Division, Seán O’Connor, said:

“Looking at the births and deaths in tandem allows the calculation of the natural increase (births less deaths). Only three LEAs recorded a negative natural increase indicating more deaths occurred in the LEA than births.

“These areas included Belmullet, Co. Mayo (56 more deaths than births), Glenties, Co. Donegal (37 more deaths than births), and Bantry, Co. Cork (31 more deaths than births).” Source CSO. Birth Rate, Death Rate, and Natural Increase Rate, per 1,000 of population, 2021

Census 2022

Ireland’s birth rate for 2021 was 11.5 births/1000 population – the majority of which occurred in and around Dublin, whereas Galway City Central recorded the lowest birth rate at 8.3/1000 population, followed by Glenties, Co. Donegal (8.6) and Belmullet, Co. Mayo (8.8)

In terms of sheer birth numbers, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim (104), Belmullet, Co. Mayo (112), and Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim (117) recorded the lowest figures.

Looking at fertility rates, which refers to the number of births by women aged 15 to 49, relative to the population of women aged 15 to 49, reports a slightly different story.

“Nationally, the fertility rate stood at 47.5 births per 1,000 women aged 15 to 49 in 2021.

“Carrick-On-Shannon, Co. Leitrim (61.2), Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford (60.8), and Ballybay-Clones, Co. Monaghan (60.6) were the LEAs with the highest general fertility rate in 2021.”

“Urban LEAs such as South-East Inner City, Dublin City (29.8), Galway City (30.5), and North Inner City, Dublin City (31.1) had the lowest general fertility rate,” O’Connor said.

As for crude death rates (i.e. the number of deaths divided by the population in an area), the national average stood at 6.6/1000 of population, with the highest rates reported again in Belmullet, Co. Mayo (13.2), Bantry, Co. Cork (10.6), and Glenties, Co. Donegal (10.2).

Dublin city recorded the highest number of deaths whereas in contrast, Leixlip, Co Kildare (65), Ballinamore, Co Leitrim (76), and Granard, Co Longford (80) recorded the lowest.

Examining cause of death, cancers (9,871) and diseases of the circulatory system (9,301) accounted for over half (55%) of the deaths occurring in 2021.

Cancer induced deaths were reportedly the highest per 100,000 in Ennistymon, Co. Clare (351.6), Belmullet, Co. Mayo (346.8), and Connemara North, Co. Galway (296.9).

The highest number of COVID-19 related deaths, whether the virus was identified and/or not identified as part of laboratory testing – were recorded in Belmullet, Co. Mayo (197.1) and in Dundalk-Carlingford, Co. Louth (135.8) per 100,000 population.

“For external causes of death, which can include deaths due to suicide, accidents, and other external factors, nationally this rate stood at 30 per 100,000.

“However, at an LEA level, these crude rates were highest in Tramore-Waterford City West, Co. Waterford (61.1), Ardee, Co. Louth (59.8), Waterford City South, Co. Waterford (55.6), and South-East Inner City, Dublin City (55.6),” O’Connor said.