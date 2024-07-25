Irish whiskey tourism is celebrating 700 years of growth for both Irish ingredients and products, as distilleries in Ireland attracted 800,000 visitors over the last year.

The anniversary was officially celebrated at the Roe & Co Distillery in Co. Dublin, and based on the first known written account of distillation.

Visitor experience manager at Roe & Coe Distillery, Kevin Hurley said that through events for the promotion of whiskey, the association focuses on putting Irish products “on the map”.

“Grain being the key ingredient is the bedrock. It’s the start of everything that goes into a bottle,” Hurley said.

The industry relies on approximately 300,000t of Irish grain across the island each year.

Sustainability is one of the “key focuses” for the Irish whiskey industry going forward.

Managing director of Guinness Storehouse and Diageo Brand Homes Ireland told Agriland that many of the sustainability goals at Diageo involve “community”.

The 2030 sustainability goals at Diageo involves: Achieving net zero carbon in direct operations; Reducing value chain carbon emmissions by 50%; and using 100% renewable electricity across all direct operations.

Director of the Irish Whiskey Association Eoin Ó Catháin spoke about the changing age profile for whiskey consumers and distillery visitors.

Hurley said that the consumers and visitors of distillers come from “broad and diverse” backgrounds.

New figures show that the reach for whiskey is now “far younger”, with “greater gender balance among enthusiasts“.

The main markets for distillery visitors during the last year included Ireland, along with the US, Great Britain, Germany, and France, with an uptick reported in visitors from Eastern Europe as well as South and East Asia.

Ó Catháin said: “Premium whiskey production is, of course, at the heart of what our world-class distilleries do.

“However, many also encompass tourism, hospitality, retail, food, entertainment and events, thereby playing a valuable role in supporting the sustainability of local economies”.

There are currently over 28 Irish whiskey visitor experiences across the island, including the IrishWhiskey360° trail, which connects visitors with whiskey destinations in each tourism region across the country.