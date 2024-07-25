The 2023 National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co. Laois was one of the top 10 “most expensive events” policed by Gardaí last year, according to newly released figures.

Organisers of the National Ploughing Championships, which last year attracted 200,550 people over the three day event on September 19, 20 and 21, paid a total of €227,421 to An Garda Síochána for policing services at the event.

One of the other events that made the top 10 most expensive events list that Gardaí provided services to last year was Bord Bia Bloom, figures show organisers paid a total of €83,475.00 to An Garda Síochána.

According to An Garda Síochána “non public duty” is performed by members of An Garda Síochána under arrangements made with the organisers of events.

Members of An Garda Síochána are made available for the “performance of such duties” and the State charges for their services.

“This work is normally performed by members who would otherwise be off duty.

“It is generally the practice to charge organisations for the costs of the duties performed by members inside the event.

“At all times it is the policy of An Garda Síochána that the safety of the public must be the ultimate concern,” it stated.

Gardaí

In total Gardaí received €6,823,421.00 to provide policing services at various events over the period covering July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024. It has confirmed that “all monies have been recouped”.

The 10 most expensive events policed during this time frame included: Hiring body: Venue: Amount paid: Festival Republic Stradbally €349,110.00 MCD Marlay Park €324,900.00 National Ploughing Championships Ratheniska €227,421.00 Festival Republic Malahide Castle €181,400.00 PGA European Tour Straffan €136,600.00 MCD Musgrave Park €104,118.75 MCD St. Annes Park €93,000.00 Bord Bia Bloom Phoenix Park €83,475.00 Aiken Promotions RDS €78,300.00 POD Waterford €75,082.50 Source: An Garda Síochána

Ploughing Championships

The 93rd National Ploughing Championships is set to return in 2024 to Ratheniska, Co. Laois from September 17 -19 for the third year in a row.

According to Anna May McHugh, the managing director of the National Ploughing Association “the site has proved popular for several reasons including its location in the middle of Ireland.”