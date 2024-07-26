Gardaí in the Mayo Roscommon Longford Division are investigating a number of recent incidents where “unscrupulous criminals” have targeted agricultural suppliers.

On Wednesday, July 24, an agri-supplier in the Strokestown area of Co. Roscommon reported that he had a tri-axle cattle trailer advertised on DoneDeal.

The supplier was contacted by a buyer, who had a northern accent, and agreed a price of €8,500 for the trailer. The buyer sent on a picture of a bank draft for the agreed amount to the seller and arranged for another male to collect the trailer.

The trailer was collected on the same day, however, the bank draft did not arrive and the seller is now at a loss, according to gardaí in the Mayo Roscommon Longford Division.

Gardaí investigation

Previously, on April 18, an agri-supplier in the Belmullett area of Mayo reported the agreed sale of cow mats to the value of €6,000. The alleged purchaser forwarded alleged proof of payment and collected the mats.

However, the money has not come through and no goods have been returned. The seller is now at a loss, gardaí in the Mayo Roscommon Longford Division said.

Following these incidents of criminals targeting agri-suppliers, crime prevention officer, Sergeant Damien Bartley is warning agri-suppliers to consider the following when selling goods:

Know you buyer – conduct thorough background checks on potential buyers;

– conduct thorough background checks on potential buyers; Secure payment methods – use secure and traceable payment methods such as bank transfers, credit cards or trusted escrow services. Avoid accepting personal cheques or cash from unknown buyers;

– use secure and traceable payment methods such as bank transfers, credit cards or trusted escrow services. Avoid accepting personal cheques or cash from unknown buyers; Require deposits – for large orders, require a deposit or partial payment upfront before shipping/collection of the goods;

– for large orders, require a deposit or partial payment upfront before shipping/collection of the goods; Report suspicious activity – if you encounter suspicious behavior or believe you are the target of fraud, contact An Garda Síochána on 999. Sharing this information can help protect other sellers.

Meanwhile, gardaí in Co. Westmeath are currently investigating the theft of a number of items from a farm on Wednesday, July 24.

The incident took place in Bracklin, Mullingar at approximately 1:00a.m. A garda spokesperson confirmed to Agriland that “a number of items were taken from the property”.