The coming days will see warm and humid weather developing, although there is the possibility of thundery showers towards the middle of next week, according to Met Éireann.

Today (Friday, July 26) will be a day of sunny spells and scattered passing showers. A few heavy showers will occur across Ulster and Leinster into the afternoon. Towards nightfall, low cloud and rain and drizzle will arrive into western areas with brisk winds closer to the coast.

The weather will be fresh than recent days, with highs of 16° to 20°, with best values further east, all in a light to moderate southwest breeze.

Tonight will be dry early on across the eastern half of the country. It will be wet elsewhere, with rain and drizzle extending countrywide. Some heavy bursts are likely with low cloud, mist and fog in parts too. Lowest temperatures will be of 9° to 12° with light to moderate southwesterly breezes.

Overnight rain will clear into the Irish Sea early on tomorrow morning (Saturday, July 27) with sunny spell and scattered showers soon following. The odd heavy shower will occur later.

Highest temperatures tomorrow will be 17° to 21°, with best values in the southeast. West to northwest winds will be mostly moderate in strength.

Tomorrow night will be dry with clear spells and light southerly breezes. Some mist will occur locally. It will be a little cool in places, with lows of 7° to 11°.

Any mist will clear early on Sunday (July 28) to leave a dry day with warm spells of hazy sunshine, possibly cloudier later further west. Highest temperatures are expected to be 18° to 23° further east, in light to moderate southwest breezes.

Sunday will be generally dry overnight but with a chance of patchy mist and drizzle in places. Lowest temperatures will be 11° to 15° in light southwest breezes.

Met Éireann said there is some uncertainty in the forecast for Monday (July 29), but at present a good deal of dry weather is expected with warm sunny spells and just light southwest breezes.

However, low cloud and patchy rain will likely affect Atlantic coastal areas, where it will be coolest. Highest temperatures should be in the region of 17° to 24°, warmest across the midlands, southeast and east.

Tuesday (July 30) will likely be overall dry and calm with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. The odd shower may occur later. It will likely be warm and humid, with temperatures widely rising to the low 20s.

Wednesday (July 31) looks like it will be warm and humid again, with temperatures to rise to the low or even mid 20s. While there will be a good deal of dry weather with hazy sunshine, some thunder showers may break out.