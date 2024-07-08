During what was described as a “complex incident”, Cork City Fire Brigade rescued a bull from a trailer that overturned on a roundabout outside the city.

The incident occurred yesterday evening (Sunday, July 7) when a livestock trailer being towed by a jeep jack-knifed on a roundabout in Little Island outside Cork city.

A crew from the Anglesea Street Fire Station attended to the scene of the incident which occurred at 5:20p.m.

Cork City Fire Brigade reported that it was “a complex incident due to the presence of a live animal”.

However, the crew was able to ensure the safety of the bull with the use of a rescue tender. Source: Cork City Fire Brigade Source: Cork City Fire Brigade

The scene was then made safe, and the road was reopened soon after.

Gardaí have confirmed to Agriland that “no injuries were reported” but that “enquiries are ongoing”.

Last month a number of cattle were confirmed to have been killed as a result of a collision on the N17 in the Ballinacarrow area of Ballymote, Co. Sligo.

In a statement at the time, An Garda Siochana confirmed: “A number of cattle which were in transit died in the course of a single-vehicle traffic collision that occurred”.

Gardaí also added that “the driver of this vehicle was uninjured”.

Cow ‘struck’ by a train

Train passengers travelling from Galway to Heuston were advised of long delays last month (Sunday, May 12), when Iarnród Éireann/Irish Rail reported that a cow has been “struck” by the train.

The 1:00p.m train was stopped between Athlone and Clara following the incident, which was reported just after 3:00p.m.

Crews attended the scene and Iarnród Éireann took to social media platform, X, to inform passengers that the Galway to Heuston train would be back operating 70 minutes behind schedule.

The delays caused knock-on effects for the evening schedule.