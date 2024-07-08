Roderic O’Gorman, Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth of Ireland, has today (Monday, July 8), been announced as the new leader of the Green Party.

Minister O’Gorman received a total of 984 votes, while his opponent Pippa Hackett, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, received 912 votes.

Any Green Party member who received the support of 50 members was eligible to run for the position. O’Gorman and Hackett were the only candidates running for the position.

The voting process for the new party leader took place online from Thursday, July 4 to Sunday, July 7. The results announcing O’Gorman as new party leader were presented in Dublin this morning.

Green Party

The contest to find a new leader of the Green Party arose after the surprise announcement by Eamon Ryan that he was stepping down from the role after 13 years last month.

Announcing his decision, the Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications as well as the Minister for Transport said he wants to “pass the torch to a new generation of leaders”.

Speaking outside Leinster House last month, Minister Ryan said he is “confident this government can go the full term, despite this second change in party leadership”.

“Our coalition was formed with the most detailed Programme for Government, negotiated by the three parties and not just the leadership.

“Our focus should remain on providing affordable housing, health care reform and climate action in the coming months,” Minister Ryan said stepping down as Green Party leader.

Roderic O’Gorman

O’Gorman joined the Green Party more than 20 years ago. He grew up in Dublin 15 and lives in Blanchardstown village with his fiancé Ray.

He was elected as TD for Dublin West in February 2020, and appointed as Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth in Ireland when the coalition government was formed.

Prior to his Dáil Éireann election, O’Gorman served on Fingal County Council representing the Castleknock Local Electoral Area (LEA) for six years, having been first elected in 2014 and re-elected in the 2019.

Before being elected as a TD, he worked as a law lecturer firstly in Griffith College and later in Dublin City University, where he lectured in EU Law, Constitutional Law and Climate Change Law.