The weather forecast for the week ahead sees low pressure dominating at first bringing further rain and showers. However, it will become drier and more settled later in the week.

According to Met Éireann, it will be mostly dry at first today, Monday, July 8, with sunny spells, however, scattered showers will break out from late morning, mainly over the northern half of the country with a few heavy ones possible in the north and west.

During the afternoon and evening, cloud will build in Munster and south Leinster with outbreaks of rain and drizzle following.

Highest temperatures today will range from 16° to 20° in light easterly breezes, becoming more moderate near coasts.

Tonight, there will be outbreaks of rain and drizzle in Munster and south Leinster at first, gradually extending over much of Leinster through the night, and east Ulster by morning.

It will be largely dry in the west and north-west with clear spells and temperatures will generally not fall below 9° to 14°, though slightly cooler in the north, in light to moderate north-easterly winds.

Outlook for rest of week

Mostly cloudy tomorrow, Tuesday morning, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, most persistent in the south-east, east and north-east through the day with the possibility of spot flooding.

Driest in the south-west and west, especially later in the day with sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures of 15° to 20°, warmest in the south-west, in mostly moderate, occasionally fresh, north-easterly winds.

On Tuesday night, there will be outbreaks of rain mainly over Ulster and Leinster at first, becoming mostly confined to Ulster through the night as mostly dry conditions with clear spells in the south and west extend over much of the country.

Temperatures are not expected to fall below 10° to 13° with mostly light or moderate northerly winds.

On Wednesday, outbreaks of rain and drizzle will likely persist over Ulster through much of the day.

A mix of cloud, sunny spells and well scattered showers elsewhere, with the best of the sunshine in the Munster and Connacht.

Highest temperatures are expected to range from 14° in the north to 20° in the south with moderate, occasionally fresh, north-westerly winds, strong at times near north-west coasts.

Wednesday night will bring cloudy conditions in the north along with outbreaks of rain, and drizzle will sink southwards during the night. Lowest temperatures on Wednesday night will be between 9° and 13° in light to moderate north or north-west winds.



Thursday is expected to be mostly cloudy at first with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly over the northern half of the country, gradually tracking southwards, becoming patchier as it does so.

Good spells of sunshine will develop in the north during the morning, following behind the rain, reaching all but southern areas by the end of the day.

Highest temperatures on Thursday of 15° to 19° with light to moderate northerly winds, fresher along northern and exposed Atlantic coasts.



According to Met Éireann, Friday will be mostly dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells with just a few light showers about. Highest temperatures of 15° to 20° in mostly light northerly breezes.

Current indications suggest that high pressure will continue to dominate next weekend bringing a mix of cloud and sunny spells with light winds and just a few showers.

Weather for farming

Drying conditions will generally be moderate or poor over the next few days with rain or showers expected most days. Drying conditions will improve in many areas from Thursday onwards, though a few showers are still possible.

There will be limited opportunities for spraying over the next few days, with rain or showers expected most days. Spraying opportunities will improve in many areas from Thursday onwards.

Soil moisture deficits (SMDs) across all soil types in the west, north-west and far south-west are currently between 5mm and 30mm.

Elsewhere SMDs are generally between 30mm and 60mm, with some restriction to growth as a result.

Over the coming week, SMDs will decrease slightly in the east and south-east where above average rainfall is expected. However, in other areas, SMDs will remain similar or increase slightly.