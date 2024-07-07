Laois Macra county executive committee is one of a number of Macra committees around the country with plans to celebrate New Year’s Eve in style, by holding a New Year’s Eve ball to mark Macra’s 80th anniversary nationally.

The Laois bash which will be held at the Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise, aims to provide a memorable and enjoyable celebration for both Macra and non-Macra members.

The gala night will feature a live band, with four course meal, dancing and prizes for the best dressed attendees. Sponsorship is currently being sought from local businesses for the 80th anniversary event.

“It is an honour to end the year of celebrations on a high in Laois,” said Laois Macra PRO, Joanne Teehan from Mountmellick Macra.

The Laois members were to the fore in competitions during the year such as the Mr. Personality Festival 2024, with local Garda Micheal Kilheeney taking third place in the contest, which was held in Clonmel.

Farm tours were among the numerous events organised by Laois clubs.

Laois Macra comprises six clubs: Rathdowney Macra; Durrow/Abbeyleix Macra; Mountmellick Macra; East Laois Macra; Ard Éireann Macra and Portlaoise Macra.

Since it started in Clonaslee, Laois Macra has changed with the times while continuing to provide social and educational connections for young farmers and the wider community.

New Year’s Eve ball

Anyone interested in contributing towards the New Year’s Eve ball should contact Laois Macra by emailing [email protected]

Its social media handles are: Laois Macra na Feirme on Facebook and Laois Macra on Instagram.

Tickets are set to go on sale in the autumn, with early booking advised.