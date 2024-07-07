With the over population of deer in Ireland, and much debate about the reintroduction of lynx in England, researcher Dr. Jonny Hanson has examined the positive and negative results that the return of such species or wolves would have in Ireland.

Dr. Hanson is a snow leopard conservationist and Nuffield Farming Scholar, who has spent years researching the reconciling of snow leopards to various regions.

The researcher spent his primary years in Co. Monaghan, lending a hand on family run farms in counties Derry and Tyrone.

He has now branched out to begin looking at the reintroduction of wolves and lynx, which he said is an area of much discussion across Ireland and the UK.

An application for a trial reintroduction of lynx in England was declined in 2018, but interest remains with discussions ongoing in England and Scotland.

Dr. Hanson’s recently published study: ‘Large carnivore reintroductions to Britain and Ireland: farmers’ perspectives and management options’ looked at some of the concerns farmers are currently facing.

Concerns included post-Brexit political and economic uncertainty, priorities and funding for agri-environmental schemes.

Dog worrying sheep was another main issue, which Dr. Hanson said could potentially happen with a lynx.

Adapting

Dr. Hanson did interviews across Ireland, speaking to representatives from a mix of different organisations for the study, including the Irish Cattle and Sheep Association (ICSA), the National Sheep Association (NSA), and rewilding organisations.

The study examined possible tools that could be used to manage coexistence between large carnivore conservation and livestock farming.

“There had been very little work, especially in Ireland, on looking at farmers perspectives on this area and also how the process could be managed to minimise risks to farming systems,” Dr. Hanson said.

The first potential idea in the study explored “deterrence”, which included using guardian animals like dogs and llamas or keeping sheep in areas with more people, rather than on hills far away from civilisation. Dr. Hanson checking on sheep in a valley in Switzerland where wolves are returning. Image credit: Sarah Zippert

Another example included the use of compensation and insurance schemes for farmers that may lose animals, due to the reintroduced species.

It also explored the potential option of scaring unwanted animals from farms through letal control, for example the use of bangers used on farms with barley, wheat or oats in Ireland to deter crows.

Interviewees also discussed the potential for farmers to create income from having the animals on their land, such as using certification schemes where farmers could get a premium for predator friendly wool.

The general reaction from interviewees was that the options made farming “more labour intensive” and added financial risk.

Dr. Hanson discussed one rewilding idea that was raised, which would involve a large fenced area separating the species from farms where harm could be caused.

Dr. Hanson said that in the future, perhaps the same idea could be applied for the use of technology to zone landscapes.

Lynx and wolves

“Common ground” was found for the idea of having further leadership and working groups for the area of reintroduction, according to Dr. Hanson.

He said that positives for the idea were not talked about as much from the various groups.

The main advantage of the reintroduction raised was the management of deer populations.

Dr. Hanson said that while challenges arrive when the species return to lands by themselves, it is “even more complex” when humans interfere for the reintroduction to happen.

“It turns an ecological process into a social process and the social process becomes contested, by people before and people against,” Dr. Hanson said.

Further research on the reintroduction of such species will be released in Dr. Hanson’s first book ‘Coexistence: learning to live with lynx, wolves and bears’ , which is due to be released in early 2025.