Officials from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) are to appear before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to answer questions in relation to the horse traceability controversy, involving Shannonside Foods Ltd., Co. Kildare.

Senator Victor Boyhan, a member of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine, has renewed his call for an external and independent investigation into DAFM’s involvement with the abattoir.

Shannonside Foods Ltd. was the subject of a Prime Time Investigates programme concerning equine welfare and concerns about certain horse meat entering the food chain.

Last month, around 300 protesters gathered outside Ireland’s only horse abattoir in light of the revelations.

The European Commission also has reminded EU member states of their obligations when it comes to horse traceability.

The commission met with officials from DAFM last month following the broadcast of the investigative programme.

DAFM investigation into abattoir

During a recent Oireachtas Committee hearing into the matter, senior DAFM officials told TDs and senators that the department’s own investigation division was “taking a lead”, but that An Garda Síochána was also “very significantly involved”.

Under questioning by Senator Boyhan, the department confirmed that Europol was also involved in pursuing matters arising from the RTÉ Investigates report which dealt with equine exports.

In a response to a parliamentary question by Sinn Féin Kildare TD, Réada Cronin, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue explained why DAFM did not immediately revoke the licence for the equine abattoir.

“It would not have been appropriate for the department to take escalated action against the plant operator until there was visual evidence to substantiate the general and non-specific information that had been provided to it,” the minister said.

“When this became available, my department acted very swiftly, by revoking the plant’s approval two days after the broadcast.

“Notwithstanding this, after the department had been provided with specific information on this matter, it took appropriate action to ensure that no animals that were presented for slaughter were permitted to enter the food chain,” McConalogue added.

Senator Boyhan has renewed his call for a full independent external investigation into the role of the Department of Agriculture into all aspects of its involvement with Shannonside Foods.

“There needs to be an independent external investigation into these matters – confidence is damaged, too many questions remain unanswered. RTÉ Primetime exposed serious issues around equine welfare and the food chain,” the senator said.

“I welcome the fact that the Department of Agriculture will be questioned by the Public Accounts Committee this week too many questions remain unanswered, confidence in the handing of internal conflict and disputes will always be challenging – full openness and accountability is what’s required here.

“No one should be a judge in their own cause. It is a fundamental principle of natural justice stating that someone cannot judge a case in which they have an interest.”

Senator Boyhan has renewed his call for an external independent review of the department’s involvement in the Shannonside Foods Ltd.

The senator said that only through such a review can a new robust oversight regime, governance and accountability be put in place to protect animal welfare and the food chain and Ireland’s international reputation in the equine industry.