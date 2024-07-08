Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning for all of Leinster and counties: Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Tipperary, and Waterford.

The warning will come into place tomorrow (Tuesday, July 9) at 4:00a.m until Wednesday, July 10 at 4:00a.m.

The national forecaster has said that rain will be persistent and will be heavy at times, with potential for localised flooding.

Met Éireann has also warned of difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility.

Rain

The weather forecast for the week ahead sees low pressure dominating at first bringing further rain and showers. However, it will become drier and more settled later in the week.

According to Met Éireann, it will be mostly dry at first today, Monday, July 8, with sunny spells, however, scattered showers will break out from late morning, mainly over the northern half of the country with a few heavy ones possible in the north and west.

Tonight, there will be outbreaks of rain and drizzle in Munster and south Leinster at first, gradually extending over much of Leinster through the night, and east Ulster by morning.

Over the past week, rainfall amounts were generally below or near average across most of the country.

However, parts of the southeast midlands and the north recorded wetter than average conditions with rainfall amounts between 160 and 170% of normal.

Field conditions

Soil moisture deficits across all soil types in the west, northwest and far southwest are currently between five and 30mm, according to Met Éireann.

Elsewhere deficits are generally between 30 and 60mm, with some restriction to growth as a result.

Drying conditions will generally be moderate or poor over the next few days with rain or showers expected most days, according to the forecaster.

Conditions will improve in many areas from Thursday onwards, though a few showers are still possible.

There will be limited opportunities for spraying over the next few days, with rain or showers expected most days.