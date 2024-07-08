Alltech has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting gender diversity, equality and inclusion across the global meat and food supply chain by signing a two-year strategic partnership with Meat Business Women.

Meat Business Women and Alltech will work together to develop and empower team members with access to masterclasses and mentoring development resources, and collaborate to attract new talent into the agri-food sector.

As a strategic partner, Alltech will provide expertise and input into the group’s strategic direction and support its wider mission of raising the profile of women in the meat industry.

The organisations will also collaborate on two regional ‘Community Connect’ events which will facilitate networking opportunities for professionals working across the entire agri-food supply chain.

Alltech Meat Business Women events

These networking events will take place at Alltech’s offices in Stamford, UK on Thursday, July 11, 2024, and Dunboyne, Co. Meath on Thursday, September 5, 2024.

Alltech’s chief culture officer, Orla McAleer will speak at both events, and will be joined in Dunboyne by Tara McCarthy, Alltech’s global vice-president of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG).

Both will speak about pivotal moments from their career journeys and share more about why the two organisations are working together.

Dr. Jules Pickard-Taylor, technical director, Technical Group will be speaking as part of a ‘Spotlight On’ panel session alongside three other speakers during the event in Stamford.

The panel will focus on career journeys within the meat industry and aims to provide delegates with relatable career insights.

“We are thrilled to partner with Meat Business Women to champion gender diversity and inclusion within the agri-food sector,” McAleer said. Orla McAleer, Alltech chief culture officer

“By empowering women through access to invaluable resources and networking opportunities, we are not only fostering individual growth but also driving positive change across the industry.

“Alltech believes that inclusion cultivates creativity, drives innovation and is essential to the company’s purpose of Working Together for a Planet of Plenty.”

In 2019, Alltech selected gender quality as one of the nine United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to which the company is committed to advancing.

Partnerships director at Meat Business Women, Harriet Wilson said: “We are delighted that Alltech has joined the Meat Business Women family as a strategic partner and look forward to working closely with their brilliant team.

“We know that networking is a crucial skill for women to develop, so we’re delighted that Alltech [has] generously agreed to support us with these two events across the UK and the Republic of Ireland so that even more of our community can come together, learn, connect and develop their careers.”

Meat Business Women is the United Nations recognised global professional network for women working across the meat industry.

It was created to improve the sustainability of the meat sector and grow the pipeline of female talent in what would be considered traditionally as a male-dominated industry.