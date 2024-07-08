An independent Galway county councillor has warned government ministers of the dangers that ash trees affected by ash dieback are posing on Irish roadsides.

In an open letter penned to Minister Darragh O’Brien, Minister Eamon Ryan, Minister Charlie McConalogue, and Minister Pippa Hackett, councillor Geraldine Donohue has called for them to provide “urgent financial assistance” to homeowners, landowners, and property owners for the safe removal of trees with ash dieback.

In the letter that was sent today (Monday, July 8) Donohue said that it is “most disrespectful” of the current governments departments and local authorities to “continue to wave the 1993 Roads Act at every opportunity”.

The 1993 Roads Act states that:

“The owner or occupier of land shall take all reasonable steps to ensure that a tree, shrub, hedge or other vegetation on the land is not a hazard or potential hazard to persons using a public road and that it does not obstruct or interfere with the safe use of a public road or the maintenance of a public road”.

“The 1993 Roads Act owner responsibility is relevant if the country was dealing with normal tree removal but this disease was brought in to Ireland over 12 years ago,” Donohue said.

“Successive governments have had over 12 years to prepare for the safe removal of these trees and could have ring fenced money rather that putting the onus back on the public.

“There is over 30 years of growth in the enormous ash trees that will come crashing down on the unsuspecting pedestrian, cyclist, driver or home and to simply continue to wave the 1993 Roads Act with the government watching on from the sidelines is both irresponsible and disgraceful,” the Galway County councillor added.

Councillor Donohue said:

“With the finish line almost in sight of the current 33rd Dail I am asking that you collaborate and do the right thing before leaving office and provide urgent financial assistance to homeowners, landowners, property owners who have the enormous task of mechanically dismantling the threat to human life that is roadside ash dieback affected trees.”