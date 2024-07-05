Gardaí in Co. Clare have issued a fine to the driver of a tractor that was towing a trailer with two tyres that were deemed “well past a safe standard”.

The roads policing unit stopped the tractor in Ennis on Wednesday, July 3 where it was found the trailer had “no brakes working,” an Garda Síochána Clare explained in a social media post.

An Garda Síochána Clare stated: “The driver now faces court for the brakes and other issue with the tractor and has been issued a fine and points for the tyres“.

The social media post from the Gardaí clarified that “there was no issue regarding speed in this stop.

“The stop was due to lack of lights and highlighting the condition of the tyres and lack of brakes on a trailer.

“Two tyres blowing out at 30 mph is a risk to everyone, reduces control of the vehicle, can cause debris to strike other persons/vehicles.

“Just because a vehicle is only capable of a certain speed (40k box this case) doesn’t mean that [regulations] don’t apply for safety of all road users,” the Gardaí added.

Keeping an eye on your tyres

According to the Road Safety Authority (RSA), the minimum permitted tyre tread depth is 1.6 mm.

For safety reasons, it is recommended that each tyre should have at least 3.0 mm tread depth. Most new tyres have 8.0 mm.

An Garda Síochána have stated that there are over 50 different fixed charge penalty notices for various offences relating to tyres. They all carry a fine of €80 and two penalty points.

If you are convicted of the offence of driving with dangerous tyres, you could be fined up to €5,000, or receive a three month prison sentence, or both. You will also have five penalty points on your licence upon conviction.

Gardaí have stated the condition of the tyres should also be checked on a regular basis.

They recommended that if your vehicles tyres show signs of deterioration (wear and tear), you should remove them and replace them.

Gardaí have urged drivers to keep an eye out for:

Cracking of the side wall of the tyre;

Distortion of the tyre tread;

Deformation of the main body of the tyre;

Loss of pressure despite regular pumping;

Deep cuts;

Bulges;

Separated or perished rubber;

Vibrations through the tyres when you drive.

Gardaí have urged drivers to “not drive on a public road with sub-standard tyres on your vehicle”.