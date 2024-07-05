New figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) today (Friday, July 5) show domestic milk intake by milk processors and co-ops was estimated to be in the region of 1.3 billion litres in May this year.

This represented a drop of 26.4 million litres when compared to the total domestic milk intake by milk processors and co-ops in May last year.

Giselle Myles, statistician in the agriculture section of the CSO, said: “Today’s release shows a decrease in domestic milk intake by milk processors and co-ops of 2.3% in May 2024 when compared with the same month in 2023.

“Fat content increased from 3.96% in May 2023 to 4.05% in May 2024, while protein content marginally decreased from 3.40% to 3.38% over the same period”.

According to the CSO the latest figures give an “indication of the amount of milk being produced by Irish farmers”.

The milk statistics produced by the agency are based on a monthly survey of approximately 31 dairy processors and supplier co-ops throughout the country and was first introduced in the seventies.

The statistics suggest that domestic milk intake has fallen each month since the beginning of 2024 compared to corresponding volumes for the same month in 2023 Source: CSO

Over the first five months of 2024 domestic milk intake was estimated by the CSO to amount to 3.34 billion litres – which represented a decline of 210.9 million litres when compared with the same period in 2023.

However when the intake for the period January to May 2024 was compared to the volume of domestic milk intake over the same period in 2022 it was down by 241 million litres.

Further analysis of milk intake by creameries and pasteurisers in May 2024 shows that skimmed milk powder production was down by 7,700 tonnes, from 25,800 tonnes in May 2023 to 18,100 tonnes in May 2024.

Butter production in May of this year also decreased by 4.1%, compared with the same month in 2023.