Keir Starmer is on track to become the UK’s new Prime Minister, with the Labour Party expected to take 412 seats with an expected majority of about 170.

The BBC‘s forecast also predicts this General Election to be the worst Conservative result in terms of seats in history, with the party winning around 122 seats.

The new Parliament has been called to meet on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, when the election of the Speaker will occur.

The State Opening of Parliament and the King’s Speech will follow on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

Speaking to his Labour Party colleagues and campaigners, Starmer said: “We did it. You campaigned for it, you fought for it, you voted for it and now it has arrived.

“Change begins now. And it feels good, I have to be honest. Four and a half years of work changing the party, this is what it is for – a changed Labour Party.

“Ready to serve our country, ready to restore Britain to the service of working people.

“Across our country people will be waking up to the news. Relieved that a weight has been lifted, a burdened finally removed from the shoulders of this great nation and now we can look forward again.

“Walk into the morning, the sunlight of hope, pale at first but getting stronger through the day. Shining once again on a country with the opportunity after 40 years to get its future back.”

Starmer thanked Labour Party campaigners for their role in the General Election but “also for the four and a half years changing our party”.

Some of the areas won by the Labour Party, and their MPs, are: