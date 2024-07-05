Details on the sheep flocks in each county have been released by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

This is through the publishing of the national sheep and goat census that was carried out in December 2023.

Published this week, the census had responses from 41,592 herds, representing a response rate of 85%.

Of these 34,519 herds kept sheep, and 7,082 herds kept no sheep at the time of the census.

The average flock size in 2023 was 108, slightly lower than the average flock size of 113 in 2022.

Just seven counties had an above average flock size, with the remaining 19 counties all falling below the average flock size of 108 sheep.

A breakdown of the map can be seen in the table below:

CountyNo. of flocksAvg. flock sizeEwesRamsOtherTotal
Carlow79512165,8572,10728,61396,577
Cavan1,2606654,8282,27725,54282,647
Clare7913317,7008037,93426,437
Cork2,04179117,4093,24741,434162,090
Donegal6,85477363,63211,705151,321526,658
Dublin23210518,3286385,49824,464
Galway4,81485273,8228,608124,958407,388
Kerry2,760120246,9206,29678,077331,293
Kildare79012967,6032,27832,038101,919
Kilkenny55610637,8131,36019,69358,866
Laois5407726,69092813,76141,379
Leitrim1,3829090,3032,95930,814124,076
Limerick2876412,3044115,72218,437
Longford5936926,98791912,86440,770
Louth43312736,0571,20517,89655,158
Mayo5,59580325,0419,889109,900444,830
Meath1,25211896,8863,92046,361147,167
Monaghan7316527,8771,45618,43547,768
Offaly7068939,3001,54821,76062,608
Roscommon2,11481116,1643,74150,603170,508
Sligo1,89976106,1403,53835,141144,819
Tipperary1,1069969,4212,21138,186109,818
Waterford43414544,8781,45216,42562,755
Westmeath9138653,9101,92822,95478,792
Wexford1,27810376,4532,55952,719131,731
Wicklow1,436156150,0554,77368,992223,799
Total41,5922,562,37882,7561,077,6413,722,754
Wicklow was the county with the highest average flock size (156), while Clare was the lowest, with an average flock size of 33.

Donegal had the highest number of flocks in the country with 6,854, with Dublin recording the lowest flock numbers with just 232.

The county with the fewest rams was Limerick with 411, while the highest number of rams was found in Donegal, with 11,705.

Limerick also had the fewest ewes in the country (12,304), with Donegal recording the most ewes (363,632).

In the other sheep category (including lambs, wethers, cull ewes), Donegal remained in the top spot with 151,321 sheep recorded in the county, while Dublin had the lowest number (5,498).

