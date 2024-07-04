Of the alternative fuels presently being explored and promoted, hydrogen (H) is gaining ground as a replacement for diesel in modified combustion engines, yet there is a second way of releasing the energy contained within the gas, and that is by fuel cell.

Steyr, based in Austria and part of the CNH group, has been looking at this route to powering tractors along with the Austrian Research Promotion Agency and the Institute of Powertrains and Automotive Technology at TU Wien (University of Vienna).

This concept tractor is based on a Steyr 4140 Expert CVT and is complimented by a BioH2Module, which generates the H from biomass, therefore overcoming one of the main objections to H power – the major source of the gas being fossil fuel. The tractor is still in the experimental stage and Steyr give no indication of when, or if, it will be available to buy

Known as the FCTrac, it has just been shown in public for the first time. Power is provided via a 14 kWh battery and 400 V electrical system, developing 95 kW (127hp), which matches its diesel equivalent.

Hydrogen production

The fuel cell and electric drive systems take the place of the diesel engine, while the original fuel tank is replaced by a compressed H storage system and the battery.

The project’s aim was to achieve end-to-end sustainability, using a BioH2Module developed to complement the tractor. Power is said to match its diesel equivalent although range is not specified

This unit produces H from organic raw materials and residues and requires 15-16kg of dry biomass to produce the H equivalent of around 3.5L of diesel.

The fuel cell on the tractor only emits water vapour, and there is said to be no compromise in terms of power with the tractor performing to the same standards as its diesel equivalent.

However, the major drawback of fuel cells is that they require a platinum catalyst which does need replacing on a regular basis, adding substantially to their cost.