The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) has called for the introduction of a Fodder Production Incentive Measure to offset what it said are “likely fodder shortages” over the winter.

President of the ICSA, Sean McNamara said: “Grass growth is well down on where we need it to be. As a result, cattle are being fed from the first cuts of silage, eating into what should be stored for the winter.

“This does not bode well for the winter, and a scheme similar to the one introduced in 2018 is badly needed,” he said. ICSA president, Sean McNamara

Fodder production

In 2018, a ‘Fodder Production Incentive Measure for Tillage Farmers’ worth €2.75 million was introduced to encourage tillage farmers to sow forage crops on their land to reduce the feed deficit in the country.

Under the scheme some 19,400ha was planted – with 13,400ha made up of brassica crops including forage rape, stubble turnips, kale and rape hybrids, according ot the ICSA.

A further 6,000ha was made up of grasses including Westerwold ryegrass and Italian ryegrass.

The minimum area that farmers could plant under the scheme was 3ha, while the maximum area for payment was 50ha. Over 1,700 farmers participated in the scheme.

Latest figures from PastureBase Ireland show a 1.2t DM/ha reduction in total grass growth for the first six months of the year when compared to the previous five-year average with most farms 15-20% back on growth rate for the year to date.

“ICSA will bring our concerns to the national Fodder and Feed Security Committee (NFFSC), which will convene next Monday, July 8,” McNamara added.

“Grass growth has been bad for all of April, May, and June, and this will have serious repercussions in terms of shortages over the winter.

“Action must be taken now to protect farming enterprises from the severe hardship associated with lack of fodder, and the best option we have is to bring farmers into a scheme that is designed to bolster fodder and feed supplies.”

The ICSA has also said that such a scheme should be opened to all farmers, not just tillage farmers.

“All hands will be needed on deck if we want to ensure we have enough feed to go around. This means farmers with grassland must also be incentivised to grow catch crops for their own use or to sell on,” McNamara stressed.

“All available land must be utilised to ensure all farmers can make it through this winter.”