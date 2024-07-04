Tesco has invested in 50 biomethane-fuelled trucks which will operate across the country as part of the retailer’s strategy to reduce its carbon footprint.

The trucks will immediately replace 50 diesel units, cutting down tailpipe carbon emissions by up to 90%, Tesco said.

The biomethane trucks will be operated by Tesco’s transport partner DHL, and they will be used to transport produce to stores from its distribution centres in Dublin.

Biomethane, a renewable energy source produced from organic waste, offers a cleaner alternative to traditional fossil fuels.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, said: “The commitment by Tesco to introduce 50 biomethane trucks into their national fleet is very welcome news.

“Ireland’s road haulage sector makes up 20% of the total road transport emissions in Ireland, so it is incumbent on companies like Tesco with their partners DHL, to play their part in helping to drive down our overall carbon emissions.”

Tesco Ireland retail and distribution director, Ger Counihan, said: “Our network is one of the most sophisticated distribution networks in the country. More than 1,800 journeys are made from our distribution centres every week to our 177 stores.

“We have worked hard with DHL to prepare for the switch from diesel to biomethane trucks, and this move to cleaner energy will reduce the carbon emissions created by this fleet considerably.”

Biomethane trucks

The renewable fuel for the trucks will come from Irish and European anaerobic digestion plants, and the trucks will refuel at the newly-opened BioCNG refuelling station operated by Flogas near St Margaret’s in north Dublin.

Each truck has a range capacity of 700km on a full tank of biomethane gas which allows the Tesco business to reach any of its 177 stores and return without refuelling.

Each truck will complete an average of 15 to 20 truckloads of store deliveries across the country each week.

DHL supply chain’s David O’Neill said: “This is such an important project to demonstrate the role biomethane can play in Irish commercial transport and a significant step towards decarbonising Tesco’s fleet.

“Our partnership with Tesco shows what can be achieved through a shared commitment to sustainability and we’re looking forward to continuing this journey together.

“DHL is fundamentally decarbonising a significant proportion of the retail transport sector in Ireland, and this partnership with Tesco Ireland is a big part of that story.”

Tesco Ireland’s head of sustainability, Andy McGregor, said: “This is a significant moment in our journey towards decarbonising our business.

“Transitioning to biomethane from diesel will significantly reduce our transport emissions and is an important step towards reaching our goal of net zero emissions across scopes 1, 2 and 3 by 2050.”