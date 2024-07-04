Teagasc has appointed a new manager for its advisory services in the Roscommon and Longford advisory region.

Gabriel Trayers has been appointed as regional advisory manager for those two counties. His appointment was approved at a meeting of the Teagasc Authority today (Wednesday, July 3).

Trayers will lead the Teagasc team in delivering advisory services to farmers and educational courses in the regional offices in the two counties. Gabriel Trayers

From a farming background in east Co. Galway, Trayers graduated from University College Dublin (UCD) with a Degree in Agricultural Science. He went on to complete the Teagasc level 9 Leadership Development Programme run in conjunction with Irish Management Institute Sandyford.

He has previously worked as a drystock advisor in the Galway/Clare region, at which time he was based in Tuam. There, he led the development of the cattle and sheep programme in the area and facilitated a number of beef and grass discussion groups.

He also encouraged cattle farmers in the area to contract rear heifers for other farmers.

Trayers has almost 30 years’ experience working for Teagasc. In his early career, he worked as an advisor for Teagasc in Connemara, assisting farmers with scheme applications.

He also worked as a planner for the Rural Environmental Protection Scheme (REPS) in Monaghan.

Thomas Curran, head of the Teagasc advisory service, congratulated Trayers on his appointment, saying: “Gabriel has a great track record working for Teagasc and will lead delivery of both a strong technical and scheme support service in Roscommon and Longford, helping to secure farm incomes into the future.”

Trayers himself said: “I want to help the farmers in Roscommon and Longford run sustainable businesses, producing quality food in an economic and environmentally friendly way. I am really looking forward to taking on this management role, and working with all staff in the region.”

He takes over the role in Roscommon and Longford from Tom Kellegher, who moves to take over the management duties of the Westmeath/Offaly/Cavan/Monaghan Teagasc region, following the retirement of Con Feighery.