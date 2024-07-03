Tirlán has unveiled a new Governance Academy as part of its ongoing work to build a diverse farmer representative structure for the future.

The new bespoke educational programme will set even higher standards for governance excellence for the farmer-owned co-operative.

Tirlán chairperson John Murphy has highlighted the important role the new Governance Academy will take in helping to build a deeper knowledge of the Tirlán organisation for the future.

“We’ve launched the Governance Academy to provide our members with the tools and knowledge they need to excel in their governance roles to represent their fellow farmers.

“By investing in the Governance Academy, we are strengthening our foundation for sustainable growth and innovation.

“It will offer educational opportunities for members that wish to fulfil governance roles within the representative structure and it follows the endorsement by members last year for a series of proposals to enhance and modernise our co-op, delivering greater gender-balance and involvement of our younger farmers.”

Tirlán Governance Academy

The collaboration involves Tirlán, University College Cork (UCC) and the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS).

The Governance Academy is structured in Tiers which will facilitate a gradual entry / re-entry to study and encompass development up to and including board level.

It will provide the opportunity to achieve academic awards accredited by UCC.

The first intake of 25 farmers includes non-shareholders, primarily sons and daughters of existing shareholder suppliers. They were chosen from among over 100 expressions of interest for the inaugural programme.

The course involves a blend of in-person workshops, online webinars, interactive case studies and expert-led discussions to deliver a learning experience that encompasses key aspects of co-op governance.

Participants will also have access to industry-leading experts, thought leaders and peer networking opportunities.

Tirlán dairy farmer, Anne-Marie Doheny said: “I’m delighted to be involved in Tirlán’s Governance Academy as I have recently joined my local regional committee, North Kilkenny.

“As both a dairy farmer and a lecturer in agriculture, I know first-hand the power of education not only to develop knowledge and personal confidence but also to build a social connection amongst my peers.

“As one of the 11,000 shareholders that own Tirlán, I can’t wait to learn more about my co-op.”