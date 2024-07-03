Irish dairy co-operative Ornua has today (Wednesday, July 3), announced the appointment of Cesar França as new managing director of its Global Foods division.

França will be responsible for driving Kerrygold’s continued success and ambitious growth plans, and securing its position as a global leading food brand.

The new managing director of Global Foods will take up his new role in September 2024 and will be based at Ornua’s global headquarters in Dublin.

França has over 25 years’ experience in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector, working across dairy, beverages, cereals, confectionary and baby food categories.

Originally from Brazil, he has deep expertise in leading and growing household brands. Prior to joining Ornua, he held key senior strategic roles with Nestle in Switzerland, Mexico and Brazil.

His brand experience portfolio includes Gerber, Milkmaid, NIDO, Maggi, Beba, Lactogen, Laboratories Guigoz, Nestum, Svelty and Nescau, according to the co-operative.

Ornua Global Foods

Announcing the appointment of the new managing director, Ornua CEO Conor Galvin said França brings extensive global FMCG experience to Ornua.

“He has worked with some of the world’s most well-known household brands and has spent much of his career as a senior executive working across multiple markets, leading successful businesses and building global brands.

“His appointment reflects the ambition we have for the Kerrygold brand and the critical role it will continue to play in creating value for the Irish dairy industry into the future,” Galvin said.

Ornua Foods is responsible for the marketing and sales of Ornua’s consumer brands, including Kerrygold, as well as Kerrygold Dubliner, Pilgrims Choice, Forto and BEO milk powders.