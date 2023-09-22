The managing director of the global foods division at Ornua will step down from the role next year.

Ornua confirmed that Róisín Hennerty will leave the role in the middle of next year, with the process of selecting a new managing director for the company’s global foods division set to commence shortly.

Ornua said: “Róisín has played a key role in growing Kerrygold retail sales to almost €2 billion per annum, cementing its position as Ireland’s most successful food brand, and has overseen the strategic growth of Ornua’s global consumer food business.”

The company also confirmed that its managing director for Ornua Foods North America has also resigned.

Advertisement

Iarlaith Smyth resigned is position earlier this month and will leave the business later this year.

Ornua confirmed it is currently recruiting to fill this position.

Confirmation of these resignations comes a month after the business confirmed its chief executive officer (CEO) John Jordan would step down to take up a new role as chief operating officer at a US-based private equity company.

Ornua said at the time that the process of selecting a new chief executive would begin immediately.

Advertisement

The board appointed current chief financial officer, Donal Buggy, as interim chief executive to lead the organisation during the transition period.

Buggy has been the chief financial officer at the company since 2013.

Announcing Jordan’s resignation, Ornua Co-operative chair Aidan O’Driscoll said: “John Jordan has been an excellent chief executive for Ornua over the past five years, and prior to that he held several other key management roles.”

“John has given a huge part of his professional life to Ornua, as he joined us approximately 30 years ago,” O’Driscoll added.

“It has been a privilege to work with him, and on behalf of the board, the executive and the rest of the team, I want to thank John for all his efforts and wish him the very best for the future,” he said.