Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for heavy rain on the south coast on Sunday (September 24).

The alert, which will be valid from 6:00a.m until 6:00p.m on Sunday, currently applies to counties: Cork; Waterford and Wexford.

The national forecaster warned that there will be heavy downpours, particularly in upland areas leading to localised flooding and potential travel disruption.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann has said that there will be unsettled weather conditions this weekend with sunshine and showers, due to a “mobile Atlantic regime”.

Today (Friday, September 22), will be fresh with sunny spells and scattered passing showers – most frequent and heavy across the north and northeast.

The showers will gradually clear away into the Irish Sea during the afternoon, with sunnier skies developing more widely from the west.

Saturday will start largely dry with some sunny spells, however an early brightness will be replaced by wet and breezy weather, as it gradually moves up from the southwest of the country.

On Sunday, scattered outbreaks of rain will become more widespread and persistent with some very heavy falls, leading to localised flooding.

The next seven days are expected to bring rainfall totals of 30-50mm in general, with the possibility of up to 100mm in some Atlantic coastal counties.

Drying conditions will be limited due to spells of rain or showers. The best opportunity will be this afternoon as showers become more isolated.

A potato blight advisory is currently in effect as weather conditions conducive to the spread of potato blight will affect all regions from Sunday morning, September 24 to Monday afternoon, September 25.

Spraying opportunities will be limited over the coming days, the best opportunities will be later on Friday and Saturday morning.

Met Éireann added that a further deterioration in the soil moisture deficits (SMD) is expected from this weekend.