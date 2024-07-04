By Gordon Deegan

A 48-year-old east Clare man has pleaded guilty to the reckless discharge of a shotgun where he shot a farming neighbour going about his business.

At Ennis Circuit Court, Adrian Collins of Enagh, Kilkishen has pleaded guilty to the reckless discharge of a firearm contrary to Section 8 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act on February 26th 2023 at Enagh, Kilkishen.

Collins pleaded guilty to the discharge of a firearm and was reckless as to whether anyone was injured or not.

Court

The unnamed victim, a married 65-year-old father of four grown-up children, was checking his cattle when shot. At the time, it was dark and was around 7:00p.m at night.

Collins was facing three charges concerning the incident and counsel for the State, barrister Lorcan Connolly, instructed by Clare State solicitor, Aisling Casey, said that the plea to the single charge was a full facts basis.

Counsel for Adrian Collins, barrister Patrick Whyms, instructed by solicitor, Stiofan Fitzpatrick, said: “This is an unfortunate situation.”

Whyms said that his client is a 48-year old man with no previous convictions and is a hard-working family man.

Whyms said that his client had been drinking on the date and mistook a neighbour going about his business for intruders and fired his shotgun.

The barrister asked the court for a probation report on the accused.

Judge Francis Comerford also asked the unnamed gunshot victim to provide a victim impact statement for the sentencing hearing.

Judge Comerford adjourned the case to July 26 to Ennis Circuit Court to fix a date for the sentencing hearing later in the year and Collins was further remanded on bail.