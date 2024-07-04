The Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow competition, which is on at this year’s Virgina Show on August 21, has been launched today (Thursday, July 4).

Entry to the Diageo Baileys Cow competition is open to members of both the Irish Holstein Friesian Association and Holstein NI.

The competition’s top category, Diageo Baileys Champion, comes with a €3,000 cash prize.

Speaking at the launch, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue thanked Diageo Ireland and its cream supplier Tirlán for continuing to promote the grass-fed dairy sector through the competition.

“Our dairy industry is key to the national and local economy and helps to produce some of Ireland’s most iconic food and drink products that are celebrated and enjoyed all over the world.

“It is an industry we are extremely proud of, and this competition marks the skill, care, and attention that our dairy farmers display,” Minister McConalogue said.

Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow

The breeders of Reserve Champion and Honourable Mention will receive €1,500 and €800 respectively.

Additionally, the event will feature numerous other categories, including junior cows in their second lactation, with a total prize fund of €1,550.

The popular ‘Best-Heifer-in-Milk category’ will also offer €1,550, with €750 awarded to the first-place winner.

Chief ingredients officer at Tirlán, Aoife Murphy said: “Our suppliers are committed to delivering only the best cream from herds of cows every day to ensure Baileys is enjoyed throughout the world.”

“We are proud to work with a company that shares our focus on the environment and becoming ever more sustainable across our operations, supply chain and our products,” Murphy said.

Breeders are encouraged to submit their entries for the baileys cow competition online or through contacting organisers.